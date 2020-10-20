Swedbank shakes off pandemic slump as commissions recover

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter net profit helped by strong trading conditions and income from cards and asset management.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Swedbank in Tallinn, Estonia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Its loan losses were also much lower than expected, as Sweden’s banks continued to buck the trend of soured debt throughout the pandemic-hit global economy.

“We believe that the bottom has been reached and we are on the way up, at the same time we do not dare to fully take this into account because we see the increased uncertainty currently affecting the world,” CEO Jens Henriksson said on a phone call with reporters.

Net profit rose to 5.26 billion Swedish crowns ($596 million) from 4.66 billion a year earlier and beat the 4.32 billion analysts expected, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Loan losses, closely watched due to the economic impact of the pandemic, were 425 million crowns, up from 154 million a year earlier but well below the 732 million expected by analysts.

“With the support of the strong stock market, net commission income is back to a normal level after a drop in the previous quarter,” Henriksson said in the report.

Interest income, which includes income from mortgages, rose to 6.71 billion crowns from 6.55 billion due to stable lending and deposit-taking activity.

Increased unemployment due to the pandemic will still likely mean some heavily indebted households may have trouble paying their mortgages.

Net commission income fell by 2% to 3.25 billion crowns as payment income and the bank’s asset management business helped it out of the pandemic-related slump in Q2.

Gains on financial transactions increased to 669 million crowns from 457 million, amid strong demand for financial trading during the pandemic.

Total expenses fell to 4.8 billion crowns from 5.2 billion, as the pandemic slowed investigations by U.S authorities into the bank’s Baltic business, reducing expected legal costs, Henriksson said on a phone call with reporters.

He added that total costs for 2020 are estimated at just under 21 billion crowns.

Swedbank has postponed dividends for 2019, with authorities and politicians urging banks to do so, but reiterated its desire to pay them.