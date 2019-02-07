Norwegian flight returns to Stockholm airport after bomb threat

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Norwegian Air Shuttle plane heading to Nice in France with 169 passengers on board has returned to Arlanda airport outside Stockholm after receiving a bomb threat, the company said on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said that officers were at Arlanda as a result of a threat made against an airline, but declined to give any further information.

The Maritime Administration, which deals with air and sea emergencies, could not immediately be reached for comment.