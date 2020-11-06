Sweden raises bird flu risk assessment following outbreaks in Europe

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden has raised its assessment of the risk level for bird flu to elevated from low, after outbreaks registered elsewhere in Europe, the Swedish Board of Agriculture said on Friday.

The Board said in a statement that it had raised the risk level to 2, meaning all poultry must be kept indoors, from level 1, which indicates that the infection risk is low.

France said on Thursday it was putting part of the country on high alert for bird flu and Sweden’s neighbour Denmark raised its bird flu risk level to high after outbreaks in Germany, the Netherlands and Great Britain.