Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism after Swedish school blast

Police is seen outside Hassleholm Technical School after an explosion, in Hasselholm, Sweden December 20, 2018. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A man has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of terrorism-related crimes after an explosion on Thursday at a school in the south of the country, police said.

Police said they were investigating what caused the blast at the high school in Hassleholm. No injuries were reported and a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

“We are pretty sure this was a deliberate act,” police spokeswoman Kim Hild said, adding that additional information meant a terrorist offense could not be ruled out.