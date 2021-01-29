Sweden's central bank extends swap arrangement with U.S. Federal Reserve

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Sweden's central bank in Stockholm, Sweden, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Violette Goarant

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said it had agreed with the U.S. Federal Reserve to extend a $60 billion swap agreement signed during spring last year until Sept. 30 this year.

The arrangement gives the central bank access to dollars in case liquidity in the Swedish and international banking systems dries up. So far, Swedish banks have used around $2 bln of the $60 billion facility, the Riksbank said earlier this month.