Swedish central bank's Ingves says recent dip in inflation expectations no big deal

A general view of Sweden's central bank in Stockholm, Sweden, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Violette Goarant

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Thursday that a recent slight decline in inflation expectations was not a major issue with inflation seen lodged around the Riksbank’s two-percent target in the coming years.

“It is not a big deal,” Ingves told reporters on the sidelines of a presentation.

“A few tenths (of a percentage point) up or down is not a major issue because inflation is now at two percent and will stay at around two percent in the coming years.”

Some measures of inflation expectations fell slightly further below target in April, statistics showed on Wednesday.