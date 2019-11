FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves speaks to reporters in Stockholm October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will conduct a review of Nordic and Baltic banks’ implementation of anti-money laundering regulations early next year, the head of Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday.

“The IMF is going to do it sometime in the first half of next year,” Stefan Ingves told reporters on Thursday.