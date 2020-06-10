Swedish PM says hopes trauma of 1986 Palme murder can now begin to heal

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday said he hoped the findings regarding the 1986 murder of Olof Palme could begin healing the wounds left by the national trauma of the assassination of the former premier.

“It is my sincere hope that this wound can now be allowed to heal,” he told a news conference after a prosecutor closed the case and accused a long dead insurance company graphic designer of having carried out the murder.

Lofven said that while a conviction and more definitive evidence would have been desirable, the current investigation had gone further than previous inquiries.