FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 13, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

One arrested over theft of Swedish royal crowns

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors said on Thursday one person had been arrested on suspicion of participating in the theft of jewelry from the Swedish royal family’s collection earlier this year.

Thieves stole two crowns and an orb from a cathedral in Strangnas, west of the capital, on July 31, and made off in a motorboat after the heist.

None of the stolen artifacts had yet been found, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement on Thursday. The suspect in the case was not identified by prosecutors.

The robbers broke into a glass case that held the funeral regalia of King Karl IX and his wife Queen Kristina, and stole the jewelry from the 17th century.

They then fled in a motorboat that was waiting just a couple of hundred meters away on lake Malaren, Sweden’s third biggest lake, police said.

King Karl IX died in 1611 and his wife Queen Kristina in 1625. The items are priceless and the objects would be very hard to sell on the open market, police has said.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.