Sweden holds man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit 'terrorist crime'

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said on Thursday police had detained a man in central Sweden on suspicion of conspiracy to commit “a terrorist crime”.

According to the police report, the man was stopped on Wednesday while driving in the city of Ostersund and held on probable cause of conspiracy to commit murder based on a search of his car. It was then handed over to the National Security Unit.

“The case was transferred this morning to the National Security Unit at the Prosecution Authority and redesignated as conspiracy to commit a terrorist crime,” the prosecution authority said in a statement.

The police said no one had been injured.