Signs Swedish economy picking up from very low level says Finance Minister

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy looks like it has started to pick up after the impact of the novel coronavirus and measures to halt its spread, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

“If you summarize, there are a number of indicators that point to the fact that things are turning up, though it is important to say that the upturn is from a very low level and the level of uncertainty is large,” Andersson told reporters at a news conference.