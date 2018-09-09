Swedish center-left in slim lead, Sweden Dems gain

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s ruling center-left bloc commanded a marginal lead over the center-right Alliance in Sunday’s national election with the unaligned, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats making gains, preliminary election authority results showed on Sunday.

Electoral officials prepare to count ballots at a polling station in Malmo, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

The results after 4,800 of 6,004 districts had been counted, showed the governing Social Democrat and Green party coalition, together with the Left Party, winning 40.6 percent of votes, the election authority data showed.

The Alliance opposition bloc, composed of the Moderates, the Christian Democrats, the Centre party and the Liberals, looked set to win 40.1 percent.

The nationalist Sweden Democrats were on track to get 17.8 percent.

The results are partial and may differ slightly from the final outcome.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph four to say Sweden Democrats were on track to get 17.8 percent of vote, not seats)