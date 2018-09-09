FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swedish center-right leader calls on PM Lofven to step down

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish center-right opposition leader Ulf Kristersson called on Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to step down on Sunday after preliminary election results showed his opposition Alliance coalition in a virtual dead heat with its center-left rivals.

The Moderaterna party leader Ulf Kristersson speaks at the election party at the Scandic Continental hotel in central Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery/via REUTERS

“This government has run its course,” Kristersson told a party rally, referring to Lofven’s minority cabinet.

“Now it should resign.”

Kristersson is leader of the Moderates and the four-party center-right Alliance’s candidate for prime minister.

Sunday’s election, as expected, showed gains by the unaligned anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, leaving both the center-right and ruling center-left party blocs well shy of a majority.

Reporting by Stockholm newsroom

