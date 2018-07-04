FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Support for Sweden's ruling Social Democrats rises ahead of September vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Support for Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats rose by 2.8 percentage points from a month earlier to 25.9 percent, a Demoskop opinion poll published by daily Expressen showed on Wednesday.

Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2LmSZFD

Combined support for the Social Democrats and the Green Party which make up the minority governing coalition and their budget partner the Left Party was 39.2 percent while the mainstream center-right opposition parties polled at 36.5 percent.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats were supported by 21.0 percent of potential voters in the poll.

The general election will be held on Sept. 9.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson

