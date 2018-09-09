FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Sweden Democrat leader says ready to talk with all parties

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson said on Sunday he was prepared to talk and cooperate with all other parties after election results showed gains for his anti-immigration nationalists that he said would translate into real influence.

Jimmie Akesson, leader of Sweden Democrats party, seals his ballot at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Stina Stjernkvist via REUTERS

“We increase our seats in parliament and we see that we will gain huge influence over what happens in Sweden during the coming weeks, months and years,” Akesson told a party rally.

He also challenged Ulf Kristersson, the center-right Alliance’s candidate for the premiership, to choose between seeking support from the Sweden Democrats and Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

The eurosceptic, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats are shunned by both the ruling center-left and opposition center-right blocs, leaving both sides short of a majority and raising uncertainty as to who will be able form a stable government.

Reporting by Stockholm newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
