Man charged in Sweden with spying for Russia

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden has indicted a 47-year-old man suspected of handing information to a Russian diplomat, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Monday.

The prosecutor said in a statement that the man, who was not identified, had worked as a consultant at several Swedish companies, where he had illegally obtained and sold information, placing the country’s security at risk. Public service broadcaster SVT said the man was Swedish.

“While a consultant at his former workplaces, I allege that he obtained material with the purpose of providing information to a foreign power, in this case Russia,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said.

“The man was apprehended whilst meeting a Russian diplomat where he had just received 27,800 Swedish crowns ($3,360) from the diplomat.”

SVT reported that the man being charged had passed on information from automaker Volvo Cars and truckmaker Scania.

A Scania spokesman confirmed that the man had worked as a consultant at the firm, while Volvo Cars declined to comment.

The authority said the man had transferred material from computers to memory sticks as well as photographing the screen of his work computer, adding the crime could carry a sentence of up to six years in prison.

“The crime is serious and, if convicted, the suspect could expect a lengthy sentence,” Ljungqvist said.

($1 = 8.2738 Swedish crowns)