Swedish trade minister Linde shifting to foreign affairs: TV

FILE PHOTO: Ann Linde, Sweden's new Minister for EU Affairs and Trade, attends a news conference after a government reshuffle, in Stockholm, Sweden, May 25, 2016. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s trade minister and Social Democratic party veteran Ann Linde will succeed Margot Wallstrom as foreign minister, public broadcaster SVT reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Wallstrom, also a Social Democrat, announced on Friday she would resign after five years on the post to spend more time with her family.

Wallstrom said she expected Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to announce her successor on Tuesday when he makes his policy declaration as parliament resumes after its summer break.

Spokesmen for Linde and Lofven declined immediate comment.

Linde, 57, was from 2016 to January 2019 Sweden’s European Union and trade minister and since January has been trade minister with responsibility for Nordic affairs.

Her earlier roles include serving as a political adviser and state secretary as well as a spell heading the international unit at the Party of European Socialists in Brussels.