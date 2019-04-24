Sweden to look at online casino advertising ban: Expressen newspaper

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s government will look at whether to ban advertising for online casinos, daily Expressen said on Wednesday citing sources, sending shares in the sector lower.

Expressen said that the government will investigate whether it should ban “aggressive advertising” amid concerns about addiction to online gambling.

Shares in Swedish betting group Betsson were down 3.6 percent at 1001 GMT. Rival LeoVegas was down 6.4 percent.

Sweden’s Minister for Public Administration, Ardalan Shekarabi, will hold a press conference at 1140 GMT.