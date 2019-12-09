Swedish government averts crisis after compromise on labor reform

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attends a news conference during the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish opposition dropped its threat of a vote of no confidence in Labor Market Minister Eva Nordmark on Monday after the government and its support parties said they would postpone labor reforms.

The decision puts an end to a row that had threatened the policy deal that keeps Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in power.

The governing Social Democrats and Greens, along with the center-right Liberal and Center parties that support it, said the reform of the country’s unemployment agency would be postponed by one year and would be based on a different legal framework.

The move by the government was in line with demands made by the opposition Moderates and Christian Democrats, who had threatened to join forces with the Sweden Democrats and Left Party in a vote of no confidence in Labor Market Minister Eva Nordmark.

“On that basis, there is no reason to call a vote of no confidence against Eva Nordmark tomorrow,” Left Party leader Jonas Sjostedt said at a news conference.

The Christian Democrats and the Moderates also said they had dropped calls for a vote of no confidence, according to daily Aftonbladet.

The ultimatum, which had some leading Social Democrats raising the risk of the government resigning, was awkward for Lofven as it hit at a reform agreed by him and his center-right supporters in what is called the January Agreement that ended months of deadlock in forming a government after inconclusive 2018 elections.

“The January agreement stands firm,” Lofven and leaders of the Greens, Liberals and Center wrote in a signed article in Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“The reform of the unemployment agency is a big and important reform that requires the support of parliament. In order to make that possible, we have agreed to the changes we are now presenting,” they added.