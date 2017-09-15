FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish PM survives vote of no-confidence
September 15, 2017 / 7:43 AM / a month ago

Swedish PM survives vote of no-confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven easily survived a parliamentary vote of no confidence brought on Friday by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats over a botched IT outsourcing project that may have led to the leak of sensitive information.

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attends a news conference at Rosenbad, the Swedish government headquarters, in Stockholm, Sweden July 27, 2017. TT News Agency/Erik Simander via REUTERS

Only 43 of the parliament’s 349 members supported the motion. Had Lofven lost, the government would have resigned, just a year before a general election.

Two ministers have resigned over the potential leak of sensitive data as a result of a deal under which IBM Sweden took over some IT functions of the Swedish Transport Agency.

During the last 37 years, only eight votes of no-confidence have been tabled in parliament. None has been successful.

Reporting by Johan Sennero,Editing by Simon Johnson

