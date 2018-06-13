Greenpeace stage protest at Swedish state pension fund

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Greenpeace activists on Wednesday hung a banner outside the state pension fund AP3’s office in Stockholm to protest investments in coal, oil and gas companies by Swedish state pension funds.

A Greenpeace banner is seen outside the offices of Swedish pension fund Tredje AP-Fonden, in Stockholm, Sweden, June 13, 2018. The banner reads, "Obey the law!" and "#MovetheMoney". REUTERS/Daniel Dickson

Such investments do not support environmentally sustainable development, Greenpeace said in a statement. The banner on the facade of the office building housing AP3 called for the funds to “obey the law” and to “move the money”.