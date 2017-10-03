FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No slope needed: British skier sets record for speed towed by car
October 3, 2017 / 2:54 PM / in 17 days

No slope needed: British skier sets record for speed towed by car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARJEPLOG, Sweden (Reuters) - Former British Olympic skier Graham Bell has set an unusual new world record, achieving the fastest towed speed on skis.

A four-wheel-drive vehicle pulled Bell at 189 kilometers per hour (117 miles per hour) over level snow in the far north of Sweden. The previous record was 112 kilometers per hour.

“Next time, we’ll just need a longer track, and we’ll go even faster,” Graham said.

The record attempt took place in temperatures of -28 degrees Celsius (-18 Fahrenheit) at a test facility in the Arctic Circle owned by Jaguar Land Rover, who provided the vehicle.

The men’s record for speed skiing - with the aid only of a slope, rather than a vehicle - is, surprisingly, even faster than Bell‘s. Italian Ivan Origone reached 254 kilometers (157 miles) per hour downhill in 2016.

Graham was a downhill racer who represented Great Britain at five winter Olympics between 1984 and 1998.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
