Swedish prosecutors investigate Iraqi minister over suspected crime against humanity

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish Prosecution Office said on Monday it had launched a preliminary investigation into suspected crimes against humanity by an Iraqi minister.

“Reports have been received of an Iraqi minister who is suspected of crimes against humanity,” the office said in a statement, without identifying the minister or giving further details about the allegations.

“The National Unit for International and Organised Crime is now working to see how they should proceed with the investigation, which is at a very early stage,” it said. It declined to comment further.