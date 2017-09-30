FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dozens arrested during neo-Nazi march in Sweden
#World News
September 30, 2017 / 1:11 PM / in 19 days

Dozens arrested during neo-Nazi march in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) march in central Gothenburg, Sweden September 30, 2017. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (Reuters) - Dozens of people were arrested on Saturday as neo-Nazis and anti-fascists clashed with police during a march by the extreme right-wing Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) in Gothenburg, Sweden on Saturday, police said.

The NMR gathered hundreds of people for the march. Membership in Nazi organizations is not illegal in Sweden and the NMR had a permit from the police to march.

Swedish police said on their website that at least 20 people had been apprehended, and that one police officer had been slightly injured. A police spokesman later told Swedish state television SVT that an additional 10 people had been arrested.

The police anticipated violence and had called in reinforcements from all police districts in Sweden and added 350 temporary jail beds in a police garage.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Johannes Hellström; Editing by Stephen Powell

