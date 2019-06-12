No explosives in package outside Swedish police station

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police found no explosives in a suspicious object outside a police station in the southern Swedish town of Linkoping on Wednesday, days after an unexplained blast rocked a local street.

Police said the bomb squad shot at the “package-like” object without it detonating.

On Friday, an explosion on a residential street in Linkoping damaged several buildings and left around 20 people with minor injuries.

There have been several cases in recent years of explosives used in suspected gang-related attacks, and police are investigating whether Friday’s blast was connected to local criminal groups.