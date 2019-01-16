World News
Swedish Left Party clears way for Soc Dem's Lofven to be PM again

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (R) meets with the Speaker of the Parliament Andreas Norlen, in Stockholm, Sweden January 16, 2019. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Left Party said on Wednesday it would abstain if the speaker calls for a vote on Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister, giving the former welder the numbers he needs to be elected to a second term in a vote on Friday.

Lofven already has the backing of the Centre, Liberals and Greens, in practice ending four months deadlock after a tied election in September.

