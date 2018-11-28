Swedish Liberal party says willing to let Soc Dems rule under certain conditions

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-right Liberal party is willing to let Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven pass a parliamentary prime minister vote if he accepts a list of demands, including lower taxes, its party leader said on Wednesday.

“The Liberals won’t join a Social Democratic-led government. But if they meet tough demands of liberal reforms, then we are ready to let a Social Democrat government pass the vote and to take part in budget talks,” party leader Jan Bjorklund said at a news conference.

The decision echoes that of the centre-right Center Party on Tuesday.

