November 15, 2018 / 1:50 PM / in an hour

Swedish Centre leader to seek common ground for government: Speaker

Centre Party leader Annie Loof gives a news conference after a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, September 27, 2018. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The speaker of Sweden’s parliament picked Centre Party leader Annie Loof to try to break the political deadlock with Sweden standing without a government two months after an election dead-heat between the centre-right and centre-left blocs.

Speaker Andreas Norlen said Loof did not necessarily aim to be prime minister but would work to find common ground between Sweden mainstream parties on policy which would then make forming a new government easier.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
