October 2, 2018 / 1:21 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Swedish center-right leader asked by parliament speaker to try to form government

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The speaker of Sweden’s parliament said on Tuesday he had given the leader of the center-right, opposition Alliance, Ulf Kristersson, a mandate to see if he can form a government.

FILE PHOTO: Ulf Kristersson, leader of Sweden's Moderate Party, speaks at an election party at the Scandic Continental hotel in central Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery/via REUTERS/File Photo

Voters delivered a hung parliament in the Sept. 9 general election with the center-left bloc headed by the Social Democrats garnering 144 seats, one more than the four-party Alliance.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, with 62 seats, hold the balance of power, but have said they will not support an Alliance or a center-left government without gaining influence over policy.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

