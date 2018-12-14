Swedish parliament speaker says must prepare for possible snap election

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden faces a snap vote unless political parties can end a stand off that has left the country without a new government three months after a general election in September.
“The parties are pushing Sweden toward a snap election,” speaker Andreas Norlen said in a statement after parliament rejected Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister for a second time.
“I have therefore decided that I should start to take steps in order to prepare for that.”
Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard