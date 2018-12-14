World News
December 14, 2018 / 9:22 AM / in 42 minutes

Swedish parliament speaker says must prepare for possible snap election

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden faces a snap vote unless political parties can end a stand off that has left the country without a new government three months after a general election in September.

“The parties are pushing Sweden toward a snap election,” speaker Andreas Norlen said in a statement after parliament rejected Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister for a second time.

“I have therefore decided that I should start to take steps in order to prepare for that.”

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.