September 24, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swedish parliament to hold confidence vote in PM Lofven on Tuesday

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish lawmakers will hold a mandatory vote on Tuesday on whether parliament continues to support Prime Minister Stefan Lofven following the Sept. 9 election.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party leader Stefan Lofven attends a news conference at the government headquarters Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden September 12, 2018. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery/via REUTERS

Asked if the vote, which has to be held within two weeks of Monday’s opening of parliament, would happen on Tuesday, Social Democrat whip Anders Ygeman told reporters: “The four center-right parties have asked for this, so it will be held”.

Voters delivered a hung parliament with Lofven’s center-left bloc garnering 144 seats and the main center-right Alliance 143 seats in the 349-member chamber.

The four-party Alliance needs the support of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, who have 62 seats, to remove Lofven.

Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard

