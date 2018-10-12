FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 12:56 PM / a minute ago

Sweden's Moderates ready to form government without other center-right parties

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Moderates party could form a government alone or with other willing partners in its center-right, four-party Alliance, party leader Ulf Kristersson said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson gives a news conference after a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, September 27, 2018. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS /File Photo

The Moderates leader has been tasked by the speaker to try and form a new government after last month’s elections resulted in a deadlocked parliament.

The Alliance is smaller than the center-left, and its junior members, the Centre and Liberal parties, have said they do not want to form a government dependent on support from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which hold the balance of power in parliament.

“Neither the Sweden Democrats nor the Left Party would be given influence over the government’s political direction,” Kristersson said in a lengthy Facebook post.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard

