FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 30, 2018 / 4:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swedish caretaker PM says speaker's talks made progress in breaking deadlock

1 Min Read

Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference at the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden October 29, 2018. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Discussions led by the Swedish Parliament’s speaker on Tuesday made progress in breaking a political deadlock that has gripped Sweden since an inconclusive national election seven weeks ago, the caretaker prime minister told Reuters.

“Today’s discussions definitely moved us closer to a solution,” Stefan Lofven, the leader of the Social Democrats, said after a session of the Nordic Council held at the Norwegian Parliament.

“The solution is not close in time. I do not believe we will have a government in a few days. But of course by discussing and exchanging arguments, it is of course a better way to get the process going than not talking,” he said.

Lofven on Monday abandoned efforts to form a government.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.