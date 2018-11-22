Swedish Center leader gives up on talks to form government

Swedish Centre Party leader Annie Loof on her way to meet with the Speaker of Parliament Andreas Norlen at the Parliament (Riksdagen) in Stockholm, Sweden, November 22, 2018. TT News Agency/Jessica Gow via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The leader of the center-right Swedish Center party said on Thursday she had thrown in the towel in talks she has led over forming a new government after an election in September left parliament deadlocked.

Annie Loof, who is the third party leader to try and form a government, said she had looked at a number of options based on broad support from both sides of the political spectrum.

“Unfortunately, all these solutions have been blocked by one party or several parties,” she told journalists after a meeting with parliament’s speaker.

She said the ball was not back in the speaker’s court to find a way forward.

