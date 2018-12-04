Swedish Center party leader warns Social Democrats ahead of PM vote: Aftonbladet newspaper

FILE PHOTO: Centre Party leader Annie Loof gives a news conference after a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, September 27, 2018. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Social Democrats have not been forthcoming in talks on forming a new government and the Center Party will vote no for a second term for Prime Minister Stefan Lofven if they do not receive a better offer, Center Party leader Annie Loof said on Tuesday.

Swedish politic have been deadlocked since the inconclusive September election. The Social Democrats are locked in talks with traditional rivals the Center Party and the Liberals over their demands for backing Lofven for a second term.

“The Social Democrats response to the Center Party’s political demands are unfortunately far from enough,” Loof wrote in a signed article in daily Aftonbladet. “Taking that into consideration we are ready to vote no ... but we will give the Social Democrats one final chance.”