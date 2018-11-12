Swedish center-right leader to face PM vote with tiny minority coalition

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson gives a news conference after a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, September 27, 2018. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish center-right leader Ulf Kristersson said on Monday he will seek approval to form a minority government including only the Moderate and Christian Democrat parties, holding out the slim hope he can somehow secure enough backing in parliament.

Kristersson looks almost certain to lose the vote as the Centre Party and the Liberals - part of the same four-party Alliance bloc as Kristersson’s Moderates - appear set not back him as his proposed government would need support from the far-right Sweden Democrats.

“I have chosen to go ahead with this despite the obvious risk that this will not win acceptance in parliament,” Kristersson told a news conference in parliament.

The parliament is due to vote on the proposal on Wednesday, November 14.

(For graphic on election scenarios, click tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh)