Swedish Centre Party says to vote 'no' to Social Democrat leader Lofven as PM

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Centre leader Annie Loof said her party will not support Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven as Sweden’s prime minister after talks over a deal failed, putting attempts at forming a government back to square one, three months after an election.

“We have taken a decision to vote ‘no’ to Stefan Lofven as prime minister,” Loof told reporters on Monday.

The Centre Party and the Liberals said last month they were willing to support Lofven if he agreed to lower taxes and free up restrictive labor laws.