Swedish parliament rejects Lofven in PM vote as deadlock lingers

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s parliament voted as expected on Friday against giving Social Democrat Stefan Lofven’s center-left coalition a second term in office, bringing a fresh election closer after three months of political deadlock.

September’s vote produced a hung parliament and the center-left and center-right blocs have been unable to reach a deal on a new government that would keep the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats from being able to have a say in policy.

Parliament voted 200 to 116 against giving Lofven, currently caretaker prime minister, a new term. It had already voted once for Lofven’s ouster in a mandatory vote in September, but has also rejected center-right leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister, leaving the way forward unclear.

“We are heading toward a new election at high speed,” Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, said just before the vote.

Kristersson was rejected by parliament in a vote last month in which the Centre and Liberal parties - nominally part of his four-party center-right Alliance bloc - refused to back him.

Related Coverage Swedish parliament speaker says must prepare for possible snap election

Centre leader Annie Loof said this week she remained determined to keep the Sweden Democrats, a populist party with roots in the white supremacist fringe, from having an influence on policy, which could happen were a minority Alliance government to take power.

Parliament can reject two more candidates for prime minister before a new election must be called.

GRAPHIC - Election scenarios: tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh