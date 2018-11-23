Swedish parliament to vote again on Stefan Lofven as new PM

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s parliament will vote in early December on whether Social Democrat Stefan Lofven, the current caretaker prime minister, should form a new administration, the speaker said on Friday.
A hung parliament has already voted out Lofven, prime minister for four years until a September election, and there is little indication he has enough support to pass the vote.
Parliament has also rejected center-right Alliance leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister.
GRAPHIC - Election scenarios: tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh
