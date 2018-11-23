World News
November 23, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Swedish parliament to vote again on Stefan Lofven as new PM

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference at the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden October 29, 2018. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s parliament will vote in early December on whether Social Democrat Stefan Lofven, the current caretaker prime minister, should form a new administration, the speaker said on Friday.

A hung parliament has already voted out Lofven, prime minister for four years until a September election, and there is little indication he has enough support to pass the vote.

Parliament has also rejected center-right Alliance leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister.

GRAPHIC - Election scenarios: tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.