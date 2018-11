Ulf Kristersson, leader of Sweden's Moderate Party, announces at a news conference, after his meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament that his attempt to form a government failed, in Stockholm, Sweden October, 14 2018. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s parliament will vote next week on whether centre-right, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson will become prime minister, the Speaker said on Monday.

“It is time to let parliament have its say,” Speaker Andreas Norlen told reporters.

Voters delivered a hung parliament in a general election in September and neither major bloc has been able to form a government.