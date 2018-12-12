Swedish parliament to vote on new Social Democrats, Green Party coalition

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s parliament will vote on Friday whether to set up a ruling coalition made up of the Social Democrats and Greens, the speaker said - though that combination is unlikely to get enough support from lawmakers.

“The situation ... is still deadlocked,” parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlen told reporters on Wednesday.

The country has been without a government since September, when an election delivered a hung parliament that has already rejected both Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven and the leader of the four-party, center-right Alliance as prime minister.