Swedish PM hopeful says could shed partners to form center-right government

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson said on Friday he was prepared to form a government without other parties in the center-right Alliance coalition after last month’s general elections effectively resulted in a hung parliament.

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson gives a news conference after a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, September 27, 2018. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS /File Photo

While forming a government consisting of all four Alliance parties remained the preferred option, Kristersson said he had offered other leaders in the coalition the option of supporting his government in parliament without joining his cabinet.

Neither the Alliance nor the center-left bloc in parliament won a majority in the Sept. 9 elections, leaving the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which has been shunned by all other parties, holding the balance of power.

FILE PHOTO: The Alliansen party leaders Annie Loof, Ulf Kristersson, Ebba Busch Thor and Jan Bjorklund attend a news conference in the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden September 12, 2018. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery/via REUTERS/File Photo

Two junior members of the Alliance coalition, the Centre and Liberal parties, have ruled out forming a cabinet requiring even the tacit support of the nationalist Sweden Democrats, leaving the road to a stable government unclear.

(Swedish election scenarios: tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh)

Kristersson’s offer to his Alliance partners is a bid to resolve the impasse, but would still require some modicum of parliamentary support from the both the Sweden Democrats and any center-right parties staying on the sidelines, a prospect that is far from assured.

“This government with three, two or one Alliance party would act just like a full Alliance government would,” Kristersson said in a lengthy Facebook post.

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Centre Party leader Annie Loof, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, Christian Democrats party leader Ebba Busch Thor and Liberal Party leader Jan Bjorklun attend a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Dickson/File Photo

“Neither the Sweden Democrats nor the Left Party would be given influence over the government’s political direction.”

The Moderates leader was tasked with forming a government by the speaker earlier this month and must report his findings by Tuesday.

If Kristersson fails in his efforts, the task would likely be handed to Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven who was voted out of office by the Alliance and the Sweden Democrats in the wake of the elections.

The Sweden Democrats have said they will not accept a government that does not give them a say on policy, but is likely to find a ruling coalition of only Kristersson’s Moderates and the Christian Democrats more appealing than a full Alliance government.