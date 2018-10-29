FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 29, 2018 / 9:54 AM / in 31 minutes

Swedish Social Democrat leader Lofven gives up attempt to form government

1 Min Read

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven gave up an attempt to form a government on Monday leaving no clear candidate for prime minister nearly two months after an indecisive election.

“In light of the responses I have had so far, in the current situation, the possibility does not exist for me to build a government that can be accepted by parliament,” Lofven told reporters.

The leader of the center-right opposition Alliance bloc has also tried and failed to form a government after the Sept. 9 election.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.