Hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash, violinist Mutter win Polar Prize

FILE PHOTO: Grandmaster Flash attends the 2018 Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy honoring Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - American hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash was awarded Sweden’s Polar Music Prize on Wednesday, together with German violinist Ann-Sophie Mutter and the Playing for Change Foundation.

Founded in 1989 by Stig Anderson, publisher and manager of the Swedish band ABBA, previous winners of the 1 million Swedish crowns ($108,606) prize include Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Elton John and Metallica.

“It is such an honor, because a lot of times in our culture, what we do as DJs gets overlooked,” Grandmaster Flash, whose real name is Joseph Saddler, said in a statement.

“So for these people to say, let’s give this to someone who doesn’t necessarily use a microphone as their gift ... for me to be picked out of so many people, I am so, so deeply honored.”

Mutter is a multi-award winning classical violinist.

The Playing For Change Foundation provides music and arts education for underprivileged children around the world.

It was only the second time that three laureates have been chosen in a single year.