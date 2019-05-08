Swedish foreign ministry says Russia has expelled two Swedish diplomats

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Russia has expelled two Swedish diplomats in response to earlier Swedish actions against Russian officials, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
“Sweden has previously made the decision that one Russian diplomat would not have his visa renewed and following that, we have declined Russian applications for diplomatic visas,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
“...Russia has answered by asking two Swedish diplomats to leave Russia.”
