Swedish Security Police says suspected Russian spy was arrested

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A suspected Russian spy has been arrested in Stockholm, the Swedish Security Police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was arrested late Tuesday, is believed to have been engaged in criminal activity since at least 2017, the Security Police said. They declined to provide either a name or a gender for the suspect.

“It is a person who is suspected of being recruited as an agent by a Russian intelligence officer who worked under diplomatic cover in Sweden,” Daniel Stenling, head of counter-espionage at the Security Police, said in a statement.

The arrested person works in the Swedish high-tech industry and has information of interest to foreign intelligence services, the Security Police said.

Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service declined to comment on the episode, the RIA news agency reported.