Explosion damages Swedish police station, none injured

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - An explosion overnight in the southern Swedish town of Helsingborg caused extensive damage to the entrance of a police station, authorities said on Wednesday.

Police investigators work at the scene outside a cordoned area surrounding the police station in Helsingborg, Sweden, after an explosion at the main entrance, October 18, 2017. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

Nobody was injured in the explosion, which occurred shortly after midnight local time and also shattered windows in a neighboring building, police said in a statement.

“It is unclear what caused the detonation,” police said.

Police said they were carrying out checks in the Helsingborg area but had not made any arrests. Gang-related violent crime in southern Sweden has been in the spotlight in recent years with several shootings in the region.