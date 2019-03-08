Swedish court convicts man for plot to carry out bombing

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish court convicted a man on Friday of plotting to carry out a bombing in the name of Islamic State, sentencing him to seven years in prison followed by expulsion from the country.

Evidence showed the man had obtained chemicals that could be used to make explosives, consulted instructions for bombmaking and had the intention of carrying out an attack, the Solna district court said in a statement. Two other men were acquitted. The three, all from central Asia, had been charged in December.