Swedish police say arrest one person suspected of planning terror crime

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish security police (SAPO) said Thursday they had arrested a person suspected of preparing or inciting a terror crime as well as illegal weapons possession.

“The person has carried out preparations for the suspected terror crime for some time and there are international connections,” SAPO said in a statement.

Sweden’s terror threat level remains unchanged at elevated, which is a three on a scale of five, SAPO said.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard

